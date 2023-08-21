Expand / Collapse search

Charles Martinet, voice of Nintendo's beloved Mario character, steps down

By AP News Staff
Published 
Entertainment
Associated Press
article

The voice of Super Mario, Charles Martinet, poses with mario at GAME Oxford Street, central London, on the evening that Super Mario Galaxy on the Nintendo Wii goes on sale in the UK. (Photo by Stephen Kelly - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Expand

Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down.

Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of "Mario Ambassador," traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices.

"It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him," Nintendo said in a statement.

In addition to being the original voice of Mario, he’s also voiced Luigi, Wario and Waluigi in the video games. While he did not voice Mario in the recent movie, he did have a small role as Mario’s dad.

Today is Mario Day: Mario was named after someone in Seattle?!

Mario was actually named after a real estate developer from here in Seattle! Mario Segale leased a warehouse in Tukwila to Nintendo in the 1980's.

In a question and answer session at a Canadian gaming and comics expo two years ago, Martinet told the audience "I want to voice Mario until I drop dead" in response to a fan's question, according to gaming blog The Game Crater. But he added "if someday I think I am no longer capable of doing it, I will tell Nintendo to look into finding someone else."

Featured

National Mario Day: How a Seattle man inspired the name of Nintendo's most iconic character
article

National Mario Day: How a Seattle man inspired the name of Nintendo's most iconic character

March 10 marks National Mario Day! Widely regarded as the most iconic videogame character of all time, Mario was actually named after a man from Seattle – and no, he was not a plumber.

Nintendo did not give say why Martinet is stepping down or who would replace him as Mario's voice.