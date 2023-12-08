Chevy Chase falls off stage at 'Christmas Vacation' screening: ‘Just a little boo-boo’

article

Chevy Chase remained in good spirits despite a slight setback Wednesday.

The 80-year-old comedian stumbled off the stage before a screening of his classic film, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Chase used a wheelchair on the set at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, and fell off the stage shortly after standing up. A video shared by a TikTok user documented his fall.

His wife Jayni and the moderator of the Q&A helped Chevy up.

"He took a fall at the part of the stage that was not lit well, but thanks to all his falls on ‘SNL’ it was like riding a bike again," his representative confirmed in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"Just a little boo-boo. All good."

In videos shared on Chase's Instagram, the moderator says, "We're gonna be talking about that one for a while."

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo starred as Clark and Ellen Griswold in the classic family series that began with an innocent, cross-country drive to Walley World theme park.

The 1983 film, directed by Harold Ramis and written by John Hughes, also starred Anthony Michael Hall , Dana Barron, Randy Quaid and John Candy. Christie Brinkley played the role of "The Girl in the Ferrari."

The Griswolds headed to Europe for the second movie and returned to Chicago for the ultimate holiday tradition, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Earlier in the week, Chevy and Jayni were on hand to support Sylvester Stallone at the inaugural "Rocky Day" in Philadelphia.

The "Caddyshack" actor joked about the dreary weather for his buddy's big day and told Fox News Digital, "The rain made me come!"

Chase noted that Stallone was a "good old friend" and mentioned another friend, artist Patrick Ganino, created a mural for Sylvester at the event.

"It's a big deal. And Sly loves it, and I love him," Chevy said.

The "Vegas Vacation" star couldn’t resist one last joke when asked about the highlight of Stallone’s career.

"We used to make love a lot," Chase said.

