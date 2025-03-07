Chick frenzy: WA customers line up for backyard flocks

The Brief A Kent pet and feed store ran out of baby chicks in just minutes, with many looking to replenish egg production. Raising chickens is more than just a hobby—it’s a practical food source, especially with the soaring egg prices seen in the last year.



For the second week in a row, eager customers have waited hours in line, quickly selling out a Kent pet and feed store’s supply of baby chicks in just minutes.

This year’s sales are unlike anything seen in the past decade, with lines wrapping around the entire store.

A groggy but determined crowd shuffled into Reber Ranch early Friday morning, eyes barely open but their mission crystal clear: chicks.

The line stretched around the store as customers anxiously waited.

"I’ve been waiting here since about 8:15 a.m.," said Carey Shannon, a dedicated chick buyer. "It’s something that my father and I have done since I was a little girl."

Shannon, who planned to purchase five chicks, was prepared for the crowd. Her family’s current flock is aging, and she’s looking forward to replenishing egg production.

"They'll start laying eggs probably in about five months, and then, plus, the chickens we have currently are starting to get a little older and may not lay as many eggs," Shannon said.

With a strict 12-per-customer limit, strategies were whispered—should buyers go for the fluffiest, their go-to breed, or just grab whatever’s left?

"I’ve been talked into a Moran while standing here in line," Shannon joked.

Raising chickens is more than just a hobby—it’s a practical food source, especially with the soaring egg prices seen in the last year.

"They can have their own eggs and help make it cheaper," said Moreen Graham of Reber Ranch. "They’re gonna be able to get their hands on them better, just be in control of their food."

For Davidson, the appeal of raising chickens is simple.

"To have eggs for the family—I think it’d be fun to have chickens. I like chickens," he said.

Davidson was back for more after purchasing a full dozen chicks just last week. When asked about the biggest challenge of raising them, he didn’t hesitate to say, "Changing the bedding, it’s a lot of work—keep it clean."

Ten-year-old Aryia Wells and her seven-year-old sister, Harper, are excited about their second year raising chickens.

"We got four leghorns, white leghorns, and two speckled Sussex," Aryia said. "And two Australorps," Harper said.

"I had to convince my dad to get them because I really, really wanted them, really badly," Aryia said.

With seven chickens already at home, she’s become an advocate for them.

"You’d be surprised how intelligent they are," said Aryia. "They all have very specific personalities."

The young Wells sisters also swear by the taste of fresh eggs.

"On a scale of one to 10, the eggs that we get at stores, maybe a five," Aryia said. "And then the eggs we have now, they’re probably a nine because the yolks are really, really dark colored, and that means the eggs are super healthy."

If that’s not reason enough to start a backyard flock, Aryia has one warning:

"They are addictive—you will get more and more."

Will they be back for more next year?

"Probably," Harper said. "She [Harper] wants 30 when she grows up, but I don’t want that many. She wants more kids than she wants chickens."

For those considering their own backyard flock, the Washington State Department of Agriculture recommends you buy your chicks from the National Poulty Improvement Plan certified sources.

The WSDA acknowledges the growing interest in backyard flocks but advises caution due to concern about avian flu.

"The biggest way that it's spreading is through wild waterfowl," said Amber Betts with WSDA. "They spread it when they migrate, and we just know now it's in the environment. We have a very high, heavy environment load."

If you do have a backyard flock, you're urged to check the infection map and see if you are in an area that's near an infected area. WSDA encourages backyard flock owners to report the health of your flock if they are in the area.

Regulations on backyard flocks vary by city, so prospective chicken owners should check local ordinances.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides guidelines on how to ‘Defend the Flock'.

