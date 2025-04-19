Commercial fire in Downtown Seattle causes hours-long road closures

The Brief Downtown Seattle commuters had to reroute following closures on Saturday morning. All lanes were closed along stretches of both Pike Street and 7th Avenue. Flames spread into the ventilation system of a commercial building.



More than 100 firefighters responded to a fire in Downtown Seattle that caused road closures in the Pike Street area for hours on Saturday.

Seattle Fire shares photo of personnel response to a commercial fire in Downtown Seattle on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Timeline:

The fire started in a commercial kitchen on Pike Street at around 9 a.m. on Apr. 19. Soon, flames spread into the building's ventilation system.

During the peak of the 2-alarm fire engine response, authorities shut down traffic in the following areas:

All lanes between Pine Street and Union Street on 7th Avenue.

All lanes on Pike Street between 6th Ave. and 8th Ave.

SDOT announced all lanes on 7th avenue were reopened at 12:33 p.m., more than three hours after initial calls came in to first responders. Pike Street closures remain in effect heading into the afternoon.

7th and Pike fire response Apr. 19, 2025 (Seattle Fire and SDOT Traffic)

Seattle Fire crews were able to put out the flames and then transitioned to efforts ventilating smoke out of the building by late Saturday morning.

SFD reports using more than 100 personnel, 11 fire engines, six ladder trucks and other response vehicles.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The Source: Information for this article comes from SDOT Traffic

