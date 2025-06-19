Community rallies around man burned in Tacoma, WA fire

The Brief Wayne Wilson is recovering from third-degree burns after an apartment fire in Tacoma, likely caused by an exploding lighter. His wife, Lorrie Carpenter, is grateful for community support as she takes time off work to be with him. An online fundraiser has been started for Wayne, who may be ready for surgery soon.



A Tacoma dad is still recovering at Harborview after he was burned in an apartment fire early Monday morning. Tacoma fire says it likely started from an exploding lighter.

Wayne Wilson has third-degree burns on over 30% of his body, but family members tell FOX 13 that he is improving.

His wife, Lorrie Carpenter, is a Pierce Transit bus driver.

"I feel very blessed to have that job," she says. "This was the best day of my life besides my kids because I passed my CDL."

Often times, she personally helps passengers with disabilities to get on the bus. Other times she provides a soft place to land.

"I’m a listening ear, yes. When you are in those front seats, I’m the ear. "They’ll sit up front and you become their psychiatrist while you are driving down the freeway."

However, after the devastating fire at her apartment, it's her family that now needs a hand.

"We heard the smoke alarms going off, and it woke me up immediately," said Lorrie. "Everybody got out safe except for Wayne."

"Wayne ran down there and opened the bathroom door, and when he opened the bathroom door, flame decided to come out."

Wane is recovering at Harborview from critical burns to both his arms and legs.

"He thought he was dead at first. When he woke up, he asked, 'Like, am I dead?'"

At first, it was touch and go at the hospital.

"It took about 3 hours before he knew my voice. He said 'Babe, is everybody OK?," she said.

But Thursday, Lorrie got some good news.

"Yes! No longer in the critical stage," she said. "So that’s good."

Family members started an online fundraiser for Wayne. Although Lorrie has had to take some time off from her route, she's grateful for those supporting Wayne on the long road to recovery ahead.

"Pierce Transit is awesome. They are a family. They take care of their people," she said.

Lorrie says her husband could be strong enough for surgery as early as tomorrow.

