16-year-old arrested in shooting outside Tacoma's Lincoln High School

The Brief Tacoma police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect in a shooting that happened outside Lincoln High School on Tuesday. The shooting injured a 16-year-old boy, who was located at a nearby business. The teen suspect was booked into juvenile jail for first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of dangerous weapons on school facilities.



A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a boy right outside Tacoma's Lincoln High School.

The backstory:

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon, and officers responding to the scene discovered a 16-year-old victim at a nearby business.

After interviewing witnesses and obtaining surveillance video, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 16-year-old suspect.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Facility for first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of dangerous weapons on school facilities.

Tacoma police say they have recovered a firearm, and there are no additional suspects in the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Tacoma Public Schools said the victim was a former student at the school.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department and Tacoma Public Schools.

