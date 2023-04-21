Community rallies to help Seattle business not covered by vandalism fund

article

Business owners in Seattle continue to struggle as vandalism and break-ins are reported on nearly a daily basis. However, some are not eligible to receive assistance from the city to address these issues.

The latest victim is Nacho Mama's Cafe in White Center. The owner, Debra LeComb, looked for help but said funding is limited and that she wasn't eligible.

Her community is now stepping in to help her keep her dream afloat.

"I always wanted my own restaurant," LeComb said.

The Native American businesswoman found her niche after gaining popularity for her nachos with her snack bar during bingo nights and her shop's unique traditions like fried bread.

"Every native community has fried bread," LeComb said.

She found her brick-and-mortar after it was left abandoned and trashed in the middle of a strip plagued by homelessness and drugs. Signs went up and after a thorough cleaning, LeComb started serving customers on Nov. 1, 2022.

Her meals look and taste homemade. You’ll see her behind the register, hands deep in batter making her famous lollipop wings, but it all came with sacrifice.

The small business owner lost her son and niece months apart.

"Getting this restaurant just gave me something to keep me pushing, and here I am," LeComb said.

Her hope is to revamp the community and help those struggling find the outreach they needed.

"I couldn't quit because I couldn't let them down."

Related article

Despite her perseverance, hardship struck again. A window was shattered at the restaurant, but she didn't give up.

"That little window is $700 to replace," LeComb said. "I'm like, 'Oh, I'll do it next month, oh, I'll do it next month,' because I couldn't really afford it."

She looked for help and found hope in the Storefront Repair Fund – federal funds to help small businesses hit with property damage.

"I started reading the details, and I don't qualify," LeComb said. "I just got to the point where I just gave up, just do this myself."

Businesses must have been open for two years to be eligible, according to the criteria requirements.

It’s a low blow for the new business owner and many others dealing with vandalism. Her community quickly stepping in to help, after a friend created a GoFundMe for her.

"I just really appreciate the community and the outreach that everybody has given me, it's been wonderful," LeComb said. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I feel like I'm at home."

She’s not quitting: she has big plans and a legacy she can pass down to her kids.

The small business owner is working on getting the window replaced. LeComb said Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda stopped by on Friday to see how she can help. They're still trying to figure out what funding she might be available for.

FOX 13 reached out to the councilmember and is waiting to hear back.

We will update this story with the latest requirements for business owners.