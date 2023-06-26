Parents, administrators concerned by rise of students fighting in Everett School District

Fighting in school is becoming more frequent and at a younger age. The Everett School District is addressing concerns from parents as more than 400 acts of aggression were reported at middle schools.

Evergreen Middle School topped the list as the most violent middle school in the district, with the highest number of fights reported. However, principal Sara Idle said the school’s reputation proved that was far from the truth.

"The large majority of our students are doing the right thing every single day. They're here, they're following the expectations. What we're seeing are, for some students, they're going to need a higher level of support. And so we're working on that," said Idle.

Data from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) said Evergreen Middle School reported 168 fights this school year between September and May. This was the highest of all middle schools in the district.

Idle said the numbers were misleading, and clarified the data entry made Evergreen appear to be more violent than it is.

"There's a state reporting system. So, the State of Washington requires that we code incidents in very particular ways and that they get entered in a very particular way," explained Idle. "So, we have two students that are involved in a physical altercation. So, that's one component. And then we have these other students who are filming it and they each get coded as well. So, you're talking about multiple entries potentially for one event."

The principal said Evergreen has one full-time campus security officer and one school resource officer who works at the school every morning then rotates shifts at other schools.

Sim Osborn, senior partner of Osborn Machler, PLLC, said there was another side to the story and the data. He is representing the family of a middle school student in the district. Osborn said the child was beaten and bullied for the past year and a half, starting with cyberbullying.

"First you’re bullied online. So, that’s there with you 24 hours a day. Then you go to school and you get into a fight, and there’s kids following you around knowing there’s going to be a fight and they video it on their phones. Then they upload it to the internet. So, that’s there for however long the digital media stands up," Osborn.

Osborn said the family made several complaints and calls to the district with minimal action from administrators. His clients filed a damages claim to hold the district accountable.

"They have a right to a safe learning environment. How can you concentrate if you’re thinking you’re going to get beat up?" said Osborn. "Somebody’s got to be accountable and there has to be change. This cannot be allowed to go on, because the school has failed my client’s family and has failed their entire community."

District officials said they could not comment on the pending litigation.

Idle said her school is already working on new prevention plans for the next school year to reduce fighting. They’re creating three new groups by August, including getting parents and families involved in recognizing the signs of conflict, how to seek help and peer mediation.

"We have a plan for targeted small groups. So, working with students may have been in a fight this year—we want to make sure that they hit the ground running this fall with the supports that they need to make better choices," said Idle.

RELATED: Math and reading test scores plummet for 13-year-olds: 'Worrisome signs'

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

OSPI said it has been in contact with the regional school safety center about all the fights. OSPI further stated the center was talking with the district to see what support was needed to address the issue.