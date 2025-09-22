Over 3,000 pounds of Costco poke recalled over possible listeria contamination

The Brief Over 3,000 pounds of Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke are being recalled from Costco stores in 34 states, including Washington, due to potential listeria contamination. The affected product, sold in the deli section, has a pack date of September 18, 2025, and a "sell by" date of September 22, 2025. Although no illnesses have been reported, consumers are advised to dispose of the product immediately and contact Western United Fish Company with any concerns.



More than 3,000 pounds of Ahi Tuna poke sold at Costco stores are being recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

What we know:

Western United Fish Company DBA Annasea Foods Group out of Kent announced the Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke contains green onions that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The company is recalling 3,314.7 pounds of affected product, which was sold in the deli section at stores is in a clear plastic container with the Kirkland Signature brand label, Costco Item Number of 17193, pack date of September 18, 2025 and with a "sell by date" of September 22, 2025.

Washington is among the states where the poke was sold. Other states include: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Recalled Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke. (FDA)

What they're saying:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported no illnesses, as of Monday.

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can lead to serious pregnancy complications among pregnant women," the FDA said.

The FDA is continuing to determine the root cause.

What you can do:

Customers should not consume the affected product and dispose of it immediately.

Please call Western United Fresh Co. DBA Annasea Foods Group at 425-558-7809, 7a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday – Friday, or email info@annasea.com for any issues or concerns.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

