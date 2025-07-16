Rescued cougar cubs to make Northwest Trek public debut Friday

The Brief Northwest Trek Wildlife Park welcomed two rescued cougar cubs this past Spring. 7-month-old Sullivan and Sienna will make their public debut this Friday at the park. Their habitat will be along the Cat Loop near the lynx and bobcat habitats.



Rescued cougar cubs will make their debut on Friday, at the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

Sullivan and Sienna, 7-month-old rescued cougar cubs, will make their public debut this Friday, July 18, in time for Northwest Trek's 50th anniversary weekend celebration.

Sullivan in his new habitat. (7/15/2025 (Katie G. Cotterill/Northwest Trek Wildlife Park))

What we know:

Sullivan was rescued near Spokane in March, alone and malnourished. Northwest Trek notes that some guests may notice a slight limp, as the cub has been rehabilitating a foot injury, but has been receiving specialized treatment from veterinarians and staff.

Sienna was rescued in New Mexico, and arrived at Northwest Trek this spring. The two cubs have spent several weeks bonding together at the park, and will soon share an outdoor habitat for the public to see.

"Watching them bond has been heartwarming," said Becca McCloskey, curator at Northwest Trek, in a statement. "They play, explore, and comfort each other. Seeing them take this step side by side is a big moment for all of us."

The cubs' habitat will be along the park's Cat Loop, near the lynx and bobcat habitats. The park encourages guests to be patient when viewing the cubs, as they may choose to spend time in a behind-the-scenes area while they continue to adjust to the new environment.

Read the story about Sullivan's rescue here.

The Source: Information in this article is from a Northwest Trek Wildfire Park press release.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff's Office major arrested after serious Graham crash

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wins 2025 Home Run Derby

Trash piles up in Renton amid nationwide Republic Services strike

Neighbors pulled family from smashed SUV after crash involving Pierce County Major

Travis Decker lookalike sparks manhunt confusion in Idaho

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.