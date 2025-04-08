Head-on crash blocks lanes on SR-522 near Kenmore, WA

A head-on crash caused traffic delays on SR-522 near Kenmore Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Bothell Police Department responding to a head-on crash on SR-522 near Kenmore, WA. (Bothell Police Department)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash happened on westbound SR-522 just east of 83rd Place Northeast around 10 a.m.

Timeline:

At around 10:17 a.m., WSDOT announced that both lanes were blocked, and crews were intermittently stopping eastbound traffic to allow westbound vehicles to turn around.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Bothell Police Department (BPD) announced that eastbound lanes had reopened, but the westbound lanes remained closed.

Why you should care:

Traffic officials and police are advising drivers to expect delays in both directions and to consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from multiple social media posts by the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Bothell Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued

Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk

Tacoma police shoot, kill carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon

Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Trump tariffs live updates: Global markets plunge as countries scramble to respond

USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.