2 multi-car crashes cause miles-long traffic backup in Bothell, WA

Afternoon commuters in Bothell were caught in long traffic backups on Sunday when more than half a dozen cars crashed into each other.

There were two different multi-car crashes in Bothell along I-405 southbound and SR-522. The crashes blocked the two right lanes.

Drivers were stuck in a four-mile backup as emergency crews worked to clear the scenes of the crashes.

The crashes were first reported around 2 p.m. and crews were still working to clear the cars by 3 p.m. on Mar. 9.

Southbound I-405 at SR-522 crash site on Mar. 9, 2025.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington Department of Transportation.

