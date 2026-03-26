Pierce County, WA father accused of drive-by shooting with baby in the car

The Brief A Pierce County man is accused of firing shots at his sister’s home and threatening family members in a drive-by incident. Deputies say he later used his toddler daughter as a shield during his arrest; no injuries were reported. The suspect faces multiple felony charges and is being held on $200,000 bail as the case moves forward.



A 29-year-old convicted felon is behind bars after he attempted a drive-by shooting at his sister’s home while his one-year-old daughter was in his car, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies.

Sergio Reyes Cuevas appeared in court Thursday. He is charged with several felonies, including attempted drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

Sergio Reyes Cuevas

A judge set his bail at $200,000.

The shooting and 'shield' allegations

The backstory:

Court documents reveal a harrowing timeline that began Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Reyes Cuevas drove to his sister’s residence and fired several rounds into a car belonging to her and her husband.

Following the gunfire, Reyes Cuevas allegedly sent a Facebook message to his brother-in-law stating, "The next one is for you."

Deputies say the situation escalated after tracking Reyes Cuevas back to his apartment.

Deputies report Reyes Cuevas opened the door, then slammed it in the deputies' faces, then refused to come out for about ten minutes. When Reyes Cuevas finally came out of his apartment, deputies report the father used his 15-month-old daughter as a "shield" to prevent deputies from making an arrest.

Bullets everywhere

Dig deeper:

Once Reyes Cuevas was taken into custody, investigators report finding dozens of bullets and spent shell casings throughout his home, as well as bullet holes. Deputies say they found holes in the wall directly above the toddler’s crib and others aimed toward a neighbor’s unit.

Neighbors told investigators they recently heard multiple gunshots and witnessed Reyes Cuevas pointing a firearm at them through a window.

History of violence and substance use

Family members reportedly told investigators that Reyes Cuevas has struggled with methamphetamine use. Investigators say during the arrest he was "delusionally rambling" about "dark things" happening in his apartment.

Despite having five prior felony convictions, Reyes Cuevas still had access to a gun. His girlfriend told investigators the gun is registered in her name, but she never uses it. She also told deputies she had been living away from him out of fear for her life and was actively seeking full custody of their daughter.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding any prior history with Reyes Cuevas, but the agency would not confirm involvement.

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