Pierce County, WA prosecutor warns bail change could threaten public safety

Public defenders in King and Snohomish Counties are urging the Washington State Supreme Court to consider changes to the state’s bail bond requirements, a move they say would make the system more equitable.

Under the proposal, defendants would no longer need to go through a private bail bondsman. Instead, they could post 10% of the total bail amount directly to the court.

Supporters argue the current system unfairly detains people based on their financial means rather than their level of risk.

Prosecutor calls proposal ‘contrary to public safety’

Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett strongly opposes the change, saying it could undermine the court system.

"It seems ridiculous to me," said Robnett said. "It seems contrary to making the court system work. It seems contrary to public safety."

Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett

Robnett said bail is meant to ensure a defendant returns to court, likening it to a form of insurance. She noted that private bond companies often require collateral for high bail amounts and warned the proposal could weaken judges’ authority when setting bail.

She also expressed concern about public confidence in the justice system.

"I do feel like the public is getting really, really a sense that things are out of control, including crime and public safety," said Robnett. "I think there’s a feeling that the courts aren’t working anymore."

Bail agents warn of reduced accountability

Leaders in the bail bond industry are also pushing back.

Courtney Wimer, president of the Washington State Bail Agents Association, said removing private bondsmen could reduce accountability for defendants released from jail.

"That would essentially take away any accountability or someone’s incentive to return back to court," said Wilmer.

Courtney Wimer, president of the Washington State Bail Agents Association

Wimer, who has worked as a bail bondsman for 16 years, said the current system includes vetting by bondsmen and often requires family or community support to secure release.

She also warned the proposed system could make it easier for some defendants to skip court.

"Basically it would take out bail bonds to where, yeah, we don’t keep an eye on you. We don’t come after you," said Wilmer. "They could issue a warrant for your arrest on an already understaffed, taxed police department."

Debate centers on equity vs. public safety

The debate highlights a broader tension between making the justice system more accessible and maintaining public safety.

Public defenders argue the proposed changes would prevent low-income defendants from being held in jail simply because they cannot afford bail.

Opponents, including prosecutors and bail agents, argue the current system provides oversight and incentives that help ensure defendants return to court.

Washington bail bond location

They argue, the number of people who are incarcerated pretrial has skyrocketed since 1978. Contending that "trial courts frequently impose high bail amounts for misdemeanor offenses that result in wealth-based pretrial incarceration."

The King County Prosecutor’s Office has concerns about the changes too. Arguing the information brought forth in support of this is cherry-picked and uses data from other states.

Public comment on the proposed changes is open through April 30.

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