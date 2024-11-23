Seattle police investigate deadly car crash in Queen Anne

Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reports that around 5 a.m., officers responded to a car crashing into a building at the intersection of Elliott Avenue West and West Galer Street.

Crews with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) pronounced the 35-year-old male driver dead at the scene; he was the only person in the vehicle.

Police blocked off the area while the driver was extricated from the vehicle. Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad (TCIS) are examining the scene to determine the events leading to the fatal crash.

The SFD reported the building sustained minor damage.

The SPD encourages anyone with information about the crash to contact the TCIS at 206-684-8923.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.