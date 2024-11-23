Expand / Collapse search

Seattle police investigate deadly car crash in Queen Anne

By
Published  November 23, 2024 10:18am PST
Queen Anne
FOX 13 Seattle

Deadly crash in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood Saturday morning.

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reports that around 5 a.m., officers responded to a car crashing into a building at the intersection of Elliott Avenue West and West Galer Street.

Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:16 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car crashing into a building near Elliot Ave. W and W Galer St. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived at the scene and immediately pronounced the 35-year-old driver dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Police blocked off the area while SFD crews extricated the man from the car. Detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad (TCIS) processed the scene and are working to understand the circumstances leading to this deadly crash. The SFD reported minor damage to the building. The SPD is asking anyone with information about the crash to call the TCIS at 206-684-8923. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Crews with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) pronounced the 35-year-old male driver dead at the scene; he was the only person in the vehicle.

Police blocked off the area while the driver was extricated from the vehicle. Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad (TCIS) are examining the scene to determine the events leading to the fatal crash.

The SFD reported the building sustained minor damage.

The SPD encourages anyone with information about the crash to contact the TCIS at 206-684-8923.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks preparing for big NFC West matchup with Cardinals

Suspects flee after crashing stolen car into a school in Graham, WA

Seattle Christmas Market kicks off Thursday

Kent police investigate deadly shooting

Here's when ski resorts in western WA are planning to open

How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers, other NFL games in Week 12

Deadly storm slams western Washington, topples trees, kills 2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.