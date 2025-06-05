Deadly crash on SR 525 in Lynnwood, WA near I-5, I-405 interchange

At least one person died in a crash early Thursday morning on State Route 525 in the southbound lanes near the I-5 and I-405 interchange.

A car crashed into a median on southbound SR 525 Thursday morning. (WSDOT)

What we know:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said just before 5:00 a.m. that there was a crash involving one car crashing into the median on SR 525.

Harding said the crash was blocking the left lane and troopers expected to be on the scene investigating for several hours.

Drivers should expect delays in the area Thursday morning.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash. The identity of the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

