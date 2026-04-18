3 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash on US 2 near Monroe, WA

The Brief Three people died and one was injured early Saturday in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 2 near Monroe. The Washington State Patrol reported the crash occurred when a westbound driver entered oncoming lanes to pass another vehicle, and investigators have not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were factors.



A head-on crash on U.S. Highway 2 left three people dead and another injured early Saturday in Snohomish County.

What we know:

The crash occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. near Monroe. According to the Washington State Patrol, a westbound car entered the eastbound lanes to pass another vehicle and struck an oncoming car.

Both drivers and a passenger in the eastbound vehicle died at the scene. A passenger in the first vehicle was injured and taken to Providence Regional Medical Center; that person's condition was not immediately known.

What's next:

Troopers are investigating, and have not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were factors.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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