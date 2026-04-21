Deadly crash sparks fire at transit station in Mountlake Terrace, WA

The Brief The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center. The driver died after the car struck the station and caught fire, resulting in an indefinite closure of the station's northbound ramp.



The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that sparked a fire at a transit station in Mountlake Terrace early Tuesday.

What we know:

The crash occurred at approximately 4 a.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, located at 6001 236th St. SW. State patrol troopers said a single vehicle struck the station and burst into flames. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.

While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, WSP confirmed troopers were not pursuing the vehicle prior to the crash.

What we don't know:

The northbound ramp to the station remains closed, and officials have not provided an estimated time for reopening. And it's not known if Sound Transit will be impacted by the closure.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol

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