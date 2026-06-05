Man arrested after deadly stabbing at Kent, WA apartment complex

The Brief Police arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man at a Kent apartment complex just before midnight on June 4. Officers and medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene outside the Grandview Apartments on Veterans Drive. Authorities said both men lived in the apartment and knew each other, adding that the incident was not random and poses no ongoing threat to the public.



Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing in Kent overnight.

Man stabbed, killed at Grandview Apartments in Kent

What we know:

According to the Kent Police Department, on June 4 just before midnight, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the Grandview Apartments along Veterans Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man laying on the ground without a pulse. Officers and medics performed lifesaving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers the suspect was still inside the apartment.

Officers searched and located the 46-year-old suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect are known to each other and both live at the apartment.

What they're saying:

"The incident was not random and there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to the public," the department wrote in a press release.

What's next:

Kent Police detectives will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kent Police Department.

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