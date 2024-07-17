WA troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Everett

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Everett Tuesday night.

According to the WSP, at around 8:31 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on southbound SR-99 near Lincoln Way.

Law enforcement blocking off SR-99 in Everett due to a deadly motorcycle crash. (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)

About an hour later, troopers announced that SR-99 was fully blocked at milepost 51.5 due to a deadly motorcycle crash. Southbound traffic was diverted to Gibson Rd. while troopers investigated.

According to WSP investigators, 27-year-old Alexis Hernandez Cerritos of Everett died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

He was riding southbound on SR-99 in the first lane when an unknown vehicle, traveling northbound on SR-99, made a left turn onto Russell Way in front of him. Investigators believe he overcorrected and lost control of his motorcycle.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident.

This is a developing story as the cause of the incident remains under investigation.