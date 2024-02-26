Death Valley Dark Sky Festival 2024 slated for 1st weekend in March

article

Calling all star gazers!

The 2024 Death Valley Dark Sky Festival is scheduled for the first weekend in March, so get your telescopes, binoculars and cameras ready.

From March 1 through March 3, scientists and park rangers will fill the weekend with live presentations, field programs, an exploration fair, family programs, telescope viewings and much more, according to the National Parks Service (NPS) website.

"Death Valley National Park is excited to host this no-cost event which will connect park visitors with dark skies and a host of renowned specialists and experts," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. "We hope you can make it out to Death Valley for this family-friendly event."

FILE - Early morning sunrise illuminates a group of tufa spires at Trona Pinnacles in the Mojave Desert near Death Valley as a crescent moon shines in the sky, June 15, 2012 in Trona, California. ( Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Some items that you should bring during your visit include:

Red flashlight

Binoculars

Portable/foldable chairs (Benches are available in specific locations)

Comfortable shoes (some auditorium talks require a bit of a hike, but most are just short walks)

Last year’s event drew a crowd of over 3,500 people, so be sure to make reservations for auditorium talks and lodging/camping ahead of time, NPS advised.

For more information about day-of events, click here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.