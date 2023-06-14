Deputies search for suspects after convenience store robberies

King County deputies are searching for suspects who robbed multiple convenience stores early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., three males entered the White Center Mini Mart at 1505 Southwest Roxbury and robbed the store at gunpoint.

It's unknown how much was taken from the register but the suspects drove away in a white car, deputies said. No injuries were reported.

At about 4 a.m., four males robbed the Speedway Gas store at 1505 Southwest Roxbury at gunpoint.

Deputies said a shot was fired at the clerk but missed. No injuries were reported.

The suspects drove away in a white Toyota Camry, with black rims.

Investigators said no suspects have been arrested.

It's unknown if the two cases are related.