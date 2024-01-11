Detectives seeking witnesses, video for SeaTac homicide investigation

article

Police in SeaTac are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Before 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired near 16500 International Boulevard South.

When police arrived, they found a man that had been shot in a parking lot.

Medics performed life-saving measures on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators said on Jan. 13 that they were investigating the death as a homicide and asked for the public's help.

Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office said they would like to talk with anyone who was in the area at the time. They would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any portion of the homicide or who has dashcam or surveillance video in the area.

"KCSO Detectives would like to obtain dashcam/vehicle video from anyone who was driving north or south bound on International Boulevard S/Pacific Highway S, between South 154th ST and South 176th ST, on January 11, 2024, between 12:30 AM and 12:50 AM.

"If you are someone you know has information about this event, dash cam video or were present, we are asking you to call the King County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 206-263-2090 or email: mcutips@kingcounty.gov."