Docs: Tacoma man had over 1,100 files of 'child abuse materials' on his phone

A Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with 10 counts relating to uploading and possessing child pornography.

Tacoma Police Detectives of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation in November 2022 following a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline.

NCMEC flagged several files that were allegedly uploaded to devices with an IP address belonging to 24-year-old Desmond Montgomery.

Tacoma detectives developed probable cause and several search warrants for Montgomery's home and devices were issued during the investigation.

Montgomery's phone was seized in one of the warrants. Detectives say 1,108 files categorized as "child abuse materials" were found, according to court documents.

Some of the videos found on his device depicted child sexual abuse from victims between the ages of eight and 13. One of the victims was an infant, court documents said.

Montgomery has been charged with two counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and eight counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, the charges stemmed from files found Jan. 31, 2022 to April 26. 2023.

He has been booked into Pierce County Jail.