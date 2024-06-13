Police seek help to ID driver in deadly Downtown Seattle hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Downtown Seattle last month.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), on May 24 at around 9:30 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver near the corner of Olive Way and Minor Ave.

Police investigate deadly hit-and-run collision in Downtown Seattle. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

Authorities say the car involved may be a blue 2016-2021 Honda Civic Hatchback with possible damage to the lower front bumper on the passenger side.

After the collision, the car was last seen driving eastbound on Olive Way towards Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the driver, please call 911 or the SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.