Troopers investigate drive-by shooting on I-5 in SeaTac, WA

The Brief A suspect in a red Tesla allegedly shot at another driver on I-5 over the weekend. It was reported that the suspect fired a single shot with a semi-auto handgun. Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact detectives.



Troopers are investigating after a driver was shot at while traveling on I-5 in the SeaTac area on Saturday morning.

Timeline:

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the incident happened on northbound I-5 at 188th Street at around 6:35 a.m.

The victim called 911 and said that a red Tesla approached their silver Chevrolet Traverse from the rear at a high speed. The driver changed lanes to avoid the Tesla, and the Tesla followed.

Authorities say the Tesla then pulled up next to the Chevrolet and fired at least one round from a semi-automatic handgun. The WSP says neither the driver nor their car was struck during the shooting, and no injuries were reported.

The WSP is now asking the public for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam from the area during that time frame is asked to contact WSP Detective Judah Bergeron at judah.bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Washington State Patrol.

