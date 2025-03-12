The Brief Troopers are investigating after a driver crashed over a barrier on I-5 in North Seattle Wednesday night. Washington State Patrol is on scene, and northbound I-5 express lanes are blocked.



Troopers are investigating after a crash that went over a barrier on Interstate 5 in North Seattle Wednesday night.

What we know:

The crash was initially reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation around 7 p.m.

Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said a driver crashed and went over a barrier on southbound I-5 near North 85th Street, just northeast of Green Lake. The vehicle ended up in the northbound I-5 express lanes.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or how many were injured. Troopers are also determining if impairment was a factor.

Northbound I-5 express lanes are currently blocked north of Lake City Way. First responders are on scene.

Drivers are told to expect delays and consider taking alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

