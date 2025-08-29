Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into WSP patrol car in Seattle

The Brief A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after they crashed into a Washington State Patrol car early Wednesday morning on southbound I-5 near the Convention Center in Downtown Seattle. The trooper was out of their vehicle responding to another collision, and no injuries were reported in the crash.



A driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after crashing into a Washington State Patrol car onI-5 in Seattle early Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened on southbound I-5 near the Convention Center in Downtown Seattle.

Trooper Rick Johnson said a trooper was out of his patrol out with a collision when his patrol car was hit by a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

