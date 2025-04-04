A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Papua New Guinea's New Britain region on Friday, triggering a tsunami threat and an aftershock.

Map shows epicenter of 6.9M earthquake near Papua New Guinea. (United States Geological Survey)

New Britain region, Papua New Guinea earthquake

At around 1:04 p.m. PT, the USGS reported a magnitude 7.2 earthquake striking about 108 miles east-southeast of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea. After further review, the quake was downgraded to a magnitude 6.9.

In Papua New Guinea, the earthquake struck at 6:04 a.m. on Saturday, April 5 at a depth of about 6.2 miles.

A 5.3M aftershock was felt at 1:39 p.m. PT, according to the USGS.

Papua New Guinea earthquake tsunami warning

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service issued a tsunami threat.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur until an earthquake’s magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

The Source: Information for this article came from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS).

