Everett standoff causes road closures Sunday

A domestic violence suspect was involved in a standoff with law enforcement in Everett on Sunday.

The incident started ar around 10 a.m. on May 18, and lasted for roughly four hours. Oakes Avenue was shut down between 36th Street and 37th Street while police responded.

Police respond to a standoff with a domestic violence suspect on Sunday, May 18.

SWAT forces were eventually called in as the investigation turned into a barricade situation, according to Everett police.

There were no reported injuries throughout the process and lae enforcement agencies were able to take the suspect into custody by around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Everett Police Department.

