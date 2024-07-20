Family holds celebration of life for teen killed in Auburn just before 18th birthday

Just one day before his 18th birthday, someone shot and killed Noah Bagby in Auburn.

As police continue to investigate the teen's murder, his family paid tribute to him on Saturday.

"My son gave me inspiration," Bagby’s mom shared with those who attended the memorial. "Noah was my best friend."

Family, friends and the community shared memories of Noah Keith Journee Bagby at Grace Community Church.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed just after 11 p.m. on July 3, hours before his 18th birthday.

"July 3rd will never be the same for me, but I will cherish the memories I have and I will not let them be stolen, and I will not let them be taken away due to what happened," Bagby’s mother said.

"Noah was a great man that left too soon and will be with us in spirit," shared one person at the celebration of life.

The service took a toll on those who were close to the teen, with many sharing pictures of the memories they made with Bagby before his murder.

"From as young as I can remember, I did everything with my brother every birthday and I will continue to remember those memories forever," Bagby’s sister shared. "We all now have a guardian angel."

For Chandra Jamerson, Bagby’s niece’s mom, his smile lives on through his photos and the hearts of his loved ones.

"Talking about anyone in past tense is really hard but on the same token I’m really glad that Noah had all this love," Jamerson said. "It was just amazing to be around him and to know him was to love him, it’s a big hole in everyone’s hearts and one that will never ever be filled."

After the service, with heavy hearts, loved ones released white balloons into the sky. Some balloons were heart-shaped, a message for their newfound angel.

