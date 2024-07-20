Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Seattle on Friday morning.

Reports first came in just before 1 a.m. on July 19, when police say they learned of a shooting involving a scene where a woman was screaming in the area of North 90th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

Approaching officers say they heard gunfire and located a 24-year-old man near Nesbit Avenue North suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

In a statement Saturday, police say the man who was shot and another man with him were threatening people with a chainsaw prior to the shooting. Detectives say the circumstances remain under investigation, however.

Seattle Fire later arrived on scene and took over for officers who were providing medical treatment. They transported the man to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a vehicle and was not located. Officers say they located multiple shell casings, suspected narcotics, and the chainsaw, and seized them as evidence.

If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.

