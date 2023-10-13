Family of former UW medical instructor stuck in Gaza learns new details of evacuation plan

U.S. officials estimate there are between 500 and 600 Americans currently in Gaza trapped by the blockade as Israeli troops close in on Hamas. Among the U.S. citizens is Ramona Okumara, a long-time UW medical instructor who has been volunteering as a humanitarian relief worker.

Ramona’s family said she was in Gaza helping child amputee patients when Hamas launched terrorist attacks in Israel. Now, the family is working with elected officials in their desperate effort to safely bring her home. Ramona, who has lived in Seattle since the 1990s, was supposed to return home on Oct. 10, right after her 71st birthday.

"We know that she is safe currently, but we don’t know what her food, water, fuel situation is," said Akemi Hiatt, Ramona’s niece. "There’s been multiple emotions from a sense of helplessness to panic, especially moments where we would lose contact with her."

Her nieces, who live in Hawaii, said they lost contact with Ramona overnight after she was rushed to a United Nations building near the Israeli border.

"It’s terrifying, it’s extremely violent. The things that are taking place are unspeakable," said Erika Okumura, Ramona’s niece.

Featured article

Ramona’s family said she is a former lecturer in prosthetics at the University of Washington for nearly 30 years. Every year since her retirement, Ramona has helped child amputee patients by volunteering with the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. She has been in Gaza on her latest mission aid trip since September 22.

"She was sent there as an expert to train the prosthetics technicians in the area to help the local children. And really, her only mission in life has always been to help children regain the ability to play, regain the ability to walk, to use their arms, and that’s why she’s there," said Okumura.

Now her life’s work and her life are caught in a war zone. Her relatives are calling on the U.S. government to ensure Ramona and humanitarians like her return home.

"Help humanitarian aid workers. Help them come home because they have families just like you and me. And they are angels, they are special people that are willing to go to such a dangerous place and do what they do," said Okumura while holding back tears.

Ramona’s family said the latest update they received from Palestine Children’s Relief Fund stated the Israeli government would allow Ramona to travel in a marked MSF International caravan to cross the border out of Gaza Saturday. However, the family was not informed of a specific schedule.

As time is of the essence, Ramona’s loved ones said they hope her journey to peace comes soon.

Featured article

"With the kind of recent fear that there will be a ground invasion, and the other millions of people that are there and also trying to evacuate, we are just sort of fearing the worst in terms of the pressure at the border and the risk of her being injured or maybe worse," said Hiatt.

In their #BringAuntieRamonaHome campaign, loved ones asked the public to "pressure your government officials (senators, congresspersons, WHO and the UN) to urge the US to secure a ceasefire so that Ramona and others can have safe passage to make the 20-mile journey to the Egyptian border." They've urged the public to call U.S. Senator Patty Murray' office at, 206-553-5545 and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell's office at 202-224-3441.

The family said by Saturday, they should have a better idea of Ramona’s schedule crossing the border. Once she’s on the other side, they say Ramona will be staying at a hotel for one night. They hope she will have access to Wi-Fi to communicate with loved ones.

"She throughout this has maybe been the calmest. She’s got such a steel will, and she’s never made us panic," said Hiatt. "So, it helps everybody to know that she seems to be strong and optimistic."