Fire destroys Center for Human Services building in Lynnwood, WA

A fire has destroyed the building that houses the Lynnwood Center for Human Services (CHS).

Firefighters responded to the fire on Sunday night, but after over four hours of attempting to extinguish the fire, the building was considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Timeline:

South County Fire responded to calls of a commercial structural fire around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday evening in the area of Larch Way in Lynnwood.

Nearby construction and access to the fire made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the building, according to South County Fire.

Officials do not believe that fireworks were involved in the cause of the fire, according to The Daily Herald.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshall's Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the Center for Human Services in Lynnwood. (South County Fire)

The building housed the Lynnwood location of CHS, a nonprofit that provides mental health services. The CHS has five locations across Washington state, including locations in Shoreline, Everett and Edmonds.

The Lynnwood location provided Wraparound with Intensive Services (WISe) infant and youth mental health programs.

No other buildings have been affected.

The Source: Information in this article came from The Daily Herald and South County Fire.

