Flooding hits parts of Snohomish, WA for second time in months

The Brief Flooding has returned to parts of Snohomish, washing out roads and closing some areas after heavy rain and snowmelt. Officials are monitoring water levels and releasing water from Culmback Dam to reduce overflow risk, calling it a normal safety measure. Residents remain cautious but largely unconcerned after similar flooding in December; drivers are urged to avoid closed roads after one rescue.



In Snohomish, neighbors are keeping their eye on water levels as they deal with more flooding in the area. Friday’s floods came just a few months after the same area saw widespread flooding back in December.

On Friday, FOX 13 captured video of roads in Snohomish washed out, and pockets of areas closed off, as the threat of more flooding hovered.

Floodwaters in Snohomish swamp local roads on March 20, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In some parts of Snohomish, the water could be seen seeping onto the roadways, nearly swallowing signs and even a trash can.

"I was here in December, and it was worse," said Susan Summerfield, who lives in Snohomish. She told FOX 13, after experiencing this winter’s flooding, Friday’s conditions weren’t cause for concern.

"There are a few roads that are flooded that you can’t use that I normally use, but give it a few days and it’ll be all gone and people will forget," Summerfield said.

Floodwaters in Snohomish swamp local roads on March 20, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

FOX 13 talked with neighbors who lived just steps away from the flooding. They too weren’t concerned, but some did take some precautions. One neighbor moved all his tools from the basement just in case.

"With all of the recent heavy rains, it's coming down on snow, so it's also melting the snow that's up near Spada Lake," Erica Keene with Snohomish County PUD said. She told FOX, they are keeping a close eye on Culmback Dam.

"We have staff that monitor the spillway 24/7 and earlier, we opened the base of the dam to release some water to make it so that when we hit spill, it will lessen the amount that we end up spilling, and we're also running our Jackson hydroelectric project at full generation to produce clean electricity," Keene said. She added, this is a safe and normal operation.

What's next:

As they monitor the levels, people who live near the flood-prone areas are also keeping an eye on the river.

"You have to respect mother nature, you can’t beat it, you have to respect it," Summerfield said.

Just a reminder, multiple agencies across Snohomish County are urging everyone to stay alert and obey all road closure signs, especially after they already had to rescue one driver who got stuck in floodwaters.

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