The Brief Several western Washington rivers, including the Snoqualmie, reached moderate flood levels after heavy rain and snowmelt. Flood warnings remain in effect, with water impacting roads and communities like Carnation, Duvall and Fall City. Officials say conditions aren’t as severe as past floods, but road closures are causing delays and travel disruptions.



Several rivers in western Washington experienced moderate flooding on Thursday, due to steady rain from an atmospheric river and recent snow-melt. The Snoqualmie River is under a flood warning through Sunday morning.

At 56 feet, the Snoqualmie River could cause widespread flooding in parts of Carnation, Duvall, and Fall City.

Widespread flooding seen near the Snoqualmie River. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective:

Though water on the roads blocked traffic in some parts of Carnation, people in the small city said that’s the standard when living next to the river.

"I grew up in it, so I feel like it’s kind of another month of the winter here in Carnation," said Aly Moore, a longtime Carnation resident.

Moore, who has lived in Carnation for 25 years, said most neighbors consider flooding as part of the local culture.

"My parents live in the flood plains. So, we’re absolutely used to it here. Nothing new for us," said Moore.

Floodwaters pool up in parts of Carnation, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

While she said this latest flood may feel like familiar territory, many neighbors said the catastrophic flood in December 2025 is still fresh on their minds. The Snoqualmie River reached the highest level it has seen since 2009.

"It is pretty amazing just to see the sheer force of water come through town," said Moore, who experienced both major floods.

One local said she was inches away from potentially losing everything in those high waters back in December.

"It’s a very, very powerful river. And to be isolated, surrounded by the river, you feel so tiny. And at the same time, this town, Carnation, as well as Duvall, both became islands," said the neighbor who lives along the river.

Overhead view of flooded roads in Carnation. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

Those severe flooding conditions are not in the forecast this time around, but the snow-melt and soaking rains will cause the river to continue rising. Neighbors, however, said the current flooding isn’t the worst part of the weather event.

"There’s too much traffic on this road because they can’t use the main road," said one neighbor.

The Snoqualmie River level rises as rain drenches western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"Definitely affects the traffic in and out. So, for the people who work outside of the valley, they unfortunately have to experience long delays, which I can imagine is really frustrating," said Moore.

The extra traffic is caused by the road closures due to flooding. City officials and first responders urged the community to obey the road closed signs to avoid getting stuck or in an emergency.

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