The Brief Rising rivers and tributaries are flooding Skagit Valley farmland, with water spilling into fields and drainage ditches. The impacts are hitting smaller waterways like the Samish River, not just major rivers. Growers are taking steps to protect crops ahead of the tulip festival as soggy conditions worsen.



Flooding concerns in the North Sound are not confined to major rivers, as rising water is now soaking Skagit Valley farmland.

While the Skagit and Stillaguamish rivers were surging, some of the most significant impacts are unfolding along smaller rivers and tributaries, like the Samish in Bow, where fast-moving water is quickly spilling into surrounding areas.

The Samish River rises after days of continuous rain across western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"The river was extremely swollen today," remarked Lance Bielke, who is visiting from Texas. "All of the water in the ditches."

Conditions across the valley have turned sloppy and soggy with water filling drainage systems.

Pools of water seen on Skagit Valley farmland following atmospheric river rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

The flooding comes as Skagit Valley prepares for its annual tulip festival, prompting local growers to take action.

"We’ve dropped about a beach worth of sand on the pathways to try and keep them dry," said Brent Roozen of Roozengaarde.

Rows of tulips in Skagit Valley see standing water after long periods of rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The water logged rows of bright-colored blooms stand in stark contrast to the brown murky water, swelling along banks nearby.

"Drainage ditches are extremely full right now. They’re up to the tops. We’re actually wetter in the fields and in the ditches than we were back in December when we had the flood warnings."

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