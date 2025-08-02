FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone announces engagement on Good Day Seattle

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone is officially engaged! Her announcement aired on Good Day Seattle throughout the Saturday morning shows on Aug. 2.

In a post to social media on Friday, Acone announced her engagement to her partner, Alli, with the following caption:

"💍 EnGAYged to the brightest green flag of a human 🥹 We are so happy 🥹 Swipe to see what I texted my BFFs after the first date 😭"

Abby Acone engagement photos

Included in her post to Instagram, the Washington native also shared an early conversation with fellow FOX 13 Seattle colleagues, Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke when the future couple had just met.

