Nearly 10,000 gallons of fuel on burning ship near Tatoosh Island, WA

Firefighters are battling flames on a ship with 9,800 gallons of fuel on board just off the Olympic coast.

The United States Coast Guard continued to respond to the burning vessel roughly five miles off the coast of Tatoosh Island, Washington near the Makah Tribal Reservation.

TARKA II is adrift in the Olympic coast.

