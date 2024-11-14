Fundraiser created for 71-year-old daycare teacher injured in Bellevue hit-and-run

An online fundraiser has been created for a 71-year-old daycare teacher who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Bellevue last week.

Friends and family are trying to raise money for Ms. Shyamali, who was hit on 156th Avenue Northwest near the Crossroads Mall on November 6.

According to the GoFundMe, Ms. Shyamali is still undergoing treatment. The fundraiser, which will help cover Ms. Shyamali's medical and recovery needs, has nearly reached its $10,000 goal.

"We recently visited her, and while she’s staying strong, her recovery will be a long journey," Alyssa Ramynke wrote on GoFundMe. She has already undergone surgery and is not yet able to eat, facing significant challenges ahead."

Meanwhile, the driver responsible for the hit-and-run is still on the loose.

Bellevue Police are still searching for a black SUV with a chrome trailer hitch and possibly chrome running boards.

Image 1 of 2

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact Bellevue Police.

