The Brief A gas leak forced a shelter in place order in Renton's Highlands Park neighborhood. Crews contained the leak before noon.



A shelter in place order was issued over a gas leak in Renton's Highlands Park neighborhood.

City officials confirmed the leak was contained around 11:43 a.m. Thursday.

According to Renton Firefighters IAFF Local 864, a gas line was struck during construction near NE Fifth Pl and Index Ave NE around 10:00 a.m.

Fire officials say Renton police and Puget Sound Energy crews are on scene and investigating. It is expected to be an "extended operation."

The Source: Information comes from Renton Firefighters IAFF Local 864.

