George Clooney, Brad Pitt reunite in new movie 'Wolfs': See full trailer

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are reuniting in the new film "Wolfs," an action comedy directed by Jon Watts, and the official trailer has been released.

According to an official synopsis, Clooney plays "a professional fixer" who is hired to cover up a high-profile crime.

"But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected," the synopsis states.

The film also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.

Pitt and Clooney previously starred together in the Ocean's franchise and 2008's "Burn After Reading."

‘Wolfs’ full trailer released

The full trailer for "Wolfs" debuted on Wednesday morning, showing Pitt and Clooney starring as a pair of criminal fixers who discover they've both been hired to complete the same job.

Sony Pictures Entertainment previously shared a 30-second teaser trailer for "Wolfs" on Tuesday , which shows Pitt and Clooney's characters in the car together.

The film is set for release on Sept. 20, according to the IMDb page. It will first open in theaters before streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.

