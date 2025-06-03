Giant turbine sparks outrage in WA orca habitat: ‘Like a 747 in the water’

The Brief OPALCO's proposed tidal energy project in the Salish Sea faces opposition due to concerns about its impact on endangered killer whales. The cooperative argues the turbine is necessary to prevent future blackouts, while critics question its ecological impact and transparency. The project is under review, with efforts to address stakeholder concerns and balance renewable energy needs with environmental preservation.



It's being called revolutionary by some, reckless by others. A proposed tidal energy project in the Salish Sea is facing fierce pushback from environmental groups and the Swinomish Tribe. They say the technology could endanger the region’s last remaining Southern Resident killer whales.

At the center of it all — a utility company trying to prevent blackouts before the lights go out for good.

The project, spearheaded by the Orcas Power and Light Cooperative (OPALCO), would install a massive tidal turbine—roughly the size of a Boeing 747—in the Rosario Strait, a narrow waterway between Blakely and Cyprus Islands frequented by boaters and home to endangered southern resident killer whales.

"This is a huge piece of equipment," said Sheri Tarantino, executive director of the advocacy group Orca Conservancy. "It could definitely mask their search for food."

Tarantino, a vocal opponent, has called the proposal "incompetent" and "outrageous," warning, "This project, with it only powering 400 homes, to me, is just another nail in the coffin for the southern resident killer whale population."

WA tidal energy project: an environmental nightmare?

What they're saying:

OPALCO argues the turbine is a necessary response to an increasingly unstable power grid. The cooperative serves San Juan County, which currently relies on two submarine cables for electricity.

"Our problem is that we have these two cables that are providing power to San Juan County and they’re limited in how much they can do," said Vince Dauciunas, OPALCO Board President. "Somewhere past 2030 we’re going to have a real problem if we don’t find local generation capability."

Foster Hildreth, OPALCO’s General Manager, echoed the urgency. "What’s at stake is really rolling blackouts," he said. "When the power goes out from the mainland or goes out because we’re in a storm, people can get harmed—people could die."

How the tidal turbine works

The proposed turbine, designed by UK-based Orbital Marine, functions much like a wind turbine, only it is underwater. It harnesses the energy of powerful tidal currents flowing through narrow passages to produce electricity.

"The easiest way to visualize it is an underwater wind turbine," said Brian Polagye, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Washington. "It spins, it generates power."

Polagye argues tidal energy offers one key advantage: predictability.

"Once you have a site well-characterized, you can predict the currents quite accurately a decade or two out," said Polagye. "Because the sun doesn’t always shine, the wind doesn’t always blow."

According to Polagye, the turbine would rotate slowly — much lower rotation rates than a motor boat — and produce less noise than a Washington State ferry, a critical consideration in marine habitats.

Tribal opposition to the turbine project

The other side:

Despite OPALCO’s reassurances, the Swinomish Tribe has expressed deep concern over the project’s potential ecological damage and alleged lack of transparency.

In a formal letter, the Tribe accused OPALCO of "[deferring] any meaningful discussion of all matters, concerns and questions raised," adding that the turbine would sit in the middle of a "critical habitat" for four species protected by the Endangered Species Act, including Chinook salmon, the orcas’ sole food source.

The 10-year testing permit also raised eyebrows. "Then you’re going to test it and tell me you’re going to test it for ten years?" argued Tarantino. "That to me sounds like OPALCO is not being transparent, and they’re trying to maintain and keep that thing in the water permanently."

Some San Juan residents shared with FOX 13 Seattle that they’ve felt dismissed during public meetings.

Still, Hildreth defended the cooperative’s approach. "My goal is always to be so transparent I become invisible," he said.

A renewable future or a gamble?

Big picture view:

Supporters argue the tidal turbine could be a key part of a diversified, resilient power grid. The region is already facing challenges: aging infrastructure, a growing demand fueled by electric vehicles and AI data centers.

"Energy systems don’t change quickly," said Polagye. "The cost has been the greatest barrier to developing this energy source." He explained that OPALCO is relying on federal grant funding to test the turbine’s viability without burdening ratepayers.

For now, the project is still under review. OPALCO says it’s in the late stages of a study grant process, engaging stakeholders and examining technical, environmental, and financial concerns.

"We want to make sure that we get feedback from everybody," Hildreth said. "Especially the sovereign nations around us. The fishing rights are imperative."

But for critics like Tarantino, the question remains: "Why are we putting something in critical habitat of an endangered species with 72 in the current population? Babies are dying within a month to two weeks — they’re struggling."

