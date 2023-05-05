Good News Only: Bear cub rescue, Seattle Kraken surprise teachers, cocktails to-go made permanent in WA

article

The Seattle Kraken and teacher's of Northgate Elementary are going to the playoffs! An adorable bear cub was rescued near Sequim, and a pandemic-era policy allowing restaurants to offer alcohol to-go is here to stay in Washington.

Here are this week's top stories; Good News Only.

Kraken surprise North Seattle teachers with playoff tickets

The Seattle Kraken presented a big surprise to some North Seattle teachers following the team’s dramatic overtime win against Dallas.

On Wednesday, the Kraken organization, Buoy, and Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi interrupted a faculty meeting at Northgate Elementary, but for a very good reason.

Bear cub rescued near Sequim

A young bear cub was rescued in Sequim by a person who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Jonathan Evison told FOX 13 that he had been walking in the Olympic forests when he heard something cry out. He then came across a tiny black bear at the bottom of a tree.

Pandemic-era cocktails to-go policy now permanent in Washington

KRAKOW, POLAND - MARCH 28, 2023:A woman drinking cocktail in a restaurant, on March 28, 2023, in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill on Friday that permanently allows cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars in Washington state.

To-go cocktails were temporarily legalized in order to provide support for local businesses during the pandemic. The law was set to expire on June 30, but Gov. Inslee signed Senate Bill 5448 making it permanent.

Highline School District's electric school buses showing promising results

Last fall, the Highline School District added state-of-the-art electric school buses to its fleet as part of a $1 billion federal program from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program is designed to reduce exposure to harmful diesel fumes and exhaust, and to be cleaner on the environment in general.

'Win' for Southern Resident killer whales a 'major blow' to fishing industry

It’s a monumental win for orca conservation, yet a blow to men and women who rely on Chinook salmon to earn a living.

This week, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones made a ruling that would likely shut down the upcoming trolling season for Chinook salmon in Southeast Alaska.

Climate Pledge reschedules Storm game, preps staff for Stanley Cup playoffs

Climate Pledge Arena is gearing up to host the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars for round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

When the Kraken take the ice this Sunday at 6:30 pm, a massive team of workers is being called in to provide services at the arena for the fans.

