WA Gov. Ferguson signs Right to Repair bill into law

Governor Bob Ferguson has signed a wide-ranging Right to Repair bill into law. Lawmakers hope to improve access to quicker and cheaper repairs for an array of digital and mobility devices.

Big picture view:

The Right to Repair Act (HB 1483) will go into effect on July 26 after receiving broad bipartisan support in the legislature. At this point, several practices will be prohibited, such as "parts pairing" which has long limited customers into manufacturer-only repair options.

Overall, consumers will now have fairer access to parts, tools and information needed to repair the digital devices often used on a daily basis, according to a statement from the Washington State House Democrats.

Gov. Ferguson at the signing of the Right to Repair bill (Via House Democrats)

What they're saying:

"This bill empowers everyday Washingtonians and small businesses while reducing waste," said Rep. Gregerson. "People deserve the right to fix their own devices without roadblocks."

The Source: Information for this story came from the Governor's Office and Washington State Democrats.

