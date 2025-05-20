Gov. Bob Ferguson signs bill giving unemployment to striking WA workers

The Brief The governor has signed a new bill into law which creates a path to collecting benefits while on strike. Unemployment benefits wouldn't start as soon as a strike begins, however. The bill takes effect in 2026.



Striking workers will be able to collect unemployment benefits starting next year. This will make Washington the third state in the United States to pass such a bill, joining New York and New Jersey.

Big picture view:

Governor Bob Ferguson signed a new bill into law, SB 5041, which will make workers eligible for unemployment insurance while on strike.

The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 and has a 10-year sunset clause, meaning the stat e legislature will need to vote on whether to renew the bill or let it die in 2036.

When will unemployment benefits kick in?

Benefits will not start until 15–21 days after the strike begins, which will depend on the day of week it starts. However, if a contract agreement is reached before this point, there will be no benefits paid out, according to Washington State Democrats.

What they're saying:

"Striking is a last resort, and this bill will help level the playing field for workers trying to exercise their right to collectively bargain for fair wages and safe workplace conditions," Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) said.

"Workers joining together in union and collectively bargaining to improve working conditions is as American as apple pie," said April Sims, President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. "But with stagnant wages and a rising cost of living, many workers don’t have a safety net if they are pushed to strike. Full statement can be found on the Senate Democrats SB 5041 page.

The other side:

The House Republicans' "Stop Bad Bills" page dissects the newly-passed bill, calling it a dangerous precedent for labor disputes. "SB 5041 would insert the state into private labor negotiations, tilting the balance in favor of unions and incentivizing longer, more frequent strikes," reads a portion of the webpage.

The Source: Information in this report came from Washington State Legislature, Washington State Democrats, and Washington State Republicans.

