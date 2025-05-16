Guns for Gift Cards event Saturday in Kirkland, WA

A weekend event in Kirkland will offer people the opportunity to trade guns for gift cards.

The Kirkland Police Department is hosting Guns for Gift Cards at the Kirkland Justice Center at 11740 NE 118th Street. The event will run from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 17.

For each unwanted gun, you will receive a Visa gift card. There is no requirement or registration needed beyond proof of Kirkland residency, such as a utility bill.

What they're saying:

"Officers will visually confirm an address but will not collect or log any personal information, ensuring anonymity throughout the process…by removing unwanted firearms from homes, the event aims to lower the chances of accidental injuries, suicides, and thefts that could lead to violent crimes."

The Source: Information in this story came from Kirkland's city government website.

