The Brief Snohomish County deputies seek public help to identify a masked driver involved in a Halloween hit-and-run in Everett. The suspect's truck, a dark red Ford F-150, allegedly hit a man and dragged another victim. Anyone with information about the truck or its occupants is urged to call 425-388-3845.



Snohomish County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify the masked driver responsible for hitting a man on Halloween, and then driving away.

The backstory:

The crash happened Halloween night on 58th Avenue Southeast in Everett, in a neighborhood near Larimers Corner.

Surveillance photos captured the suspect's truck, which allegedly hit and ran over a 47-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Another victim reportedly held onto the truck bed and was dragged down the road, suffering minor injuries.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the same car and people inside were later captured wearing masks and stealing bowls of candy left out on porches.

Deputies believe the car is a dark red Ford F-150, possibly a 2015 model or newer.

If you recognize the truck or the people inside, you are asked to call 425-388-3845.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: WA state election results 2025

Police pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash in Lakewood, WA

Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan named to 2025 MLS Best XI

When do election results get updated in WA?

Bruce Harrell leads Katie Wilson in race for Seattle mayor

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

WA election results: Tracking a close race for King County Executive

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.