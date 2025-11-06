Man arrested after hatchet threat, kitten rescued in Pierce County, WA

The Brief Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man accused of threatening Safeway employees with a hatchet during a shoplifting call in Pierce County. A 44-year-old man with him was released at the scene; both were issued trespass notices. A kitten the suspect was holding ran to a deputy and was later rehomed with the suspect's consent.



Police arrested a shoplifting suspect who threatened employees with a hatchet at a Pierce County Safeway last week. A kitten he was holding ran to one of the deputies during the arrest.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Oct. 29 at around 4 p.m., deputies responded to the Safeway near 158th Street South and Pacific Avenue South for reports of two shoplifters who threatened workers.

Authorities said when deputies contacted the suspects, one man was holding a kitten that ran to a deputy during the felony stop.

The 29-year-old man accused of making the threat was arrested for felony harassment and on outstanding warrants. Deputies also issued him a trespass notice from the store.

A 44-year-old man who was with him was released at the scene and also received a trespass notice.

Deputies said the kitten was given to a new home after the suspect agreed to give it up, telling them he found it in an alley.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

