1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Skyway, WA

The Brief Deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Skyway where a person was pinned under a car after a driver struck several parked vehicles and fled the scene. The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a vehicular homicide, and as of now, neither the suspect nor the vehicle has been located or described.



Deputies are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Skyway late Thursday night.

According to investigators, deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run in front of a home on 68th Avenue South.

Deputies said a person reported that someone was pinned under a car and the driver left the scene.

When medics arrived at the location, they found the person and immediately started life-saving measures, but the person died at the scene.

Investigators found several parked cars in the driveway were struck.

The suspect and car involved have not been located, and a description has not been released.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a vehicular homicide.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

